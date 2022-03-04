Nelson Semedo missing for Wolves as Crystal Palace visit Molineux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nelson Semedo missing for Wolves as Crystal Palace visit Molineux

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 3.05pm
Nelson Semedo, right, was forced out of Wolves’ recent defeat at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Nelson Semedo, right, was forced out of Wolves' recent defeat at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Wolves will be without key defender Nelson Semedo for their home game against Crystal Palace after he was ruled out for at least a month.

The Portugal right-back missed last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham after being forced out of the loss at Arsenal three days earlier due to a hamstring injury.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Jonny provide defensive cover. Boss Bruno Lage has no other injury concerns, while winger Pedro Neto is hoping to feature again after recently returning from a broken kneecap.

Crystal Palace remain without Joel Ward for the trip to Molineux, with the right-back still struggling with a groin injury.

Fellow defender Nathan Ferguson is also sidelined with another hamstring issue but the Eagles have no other concerns.

First-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was on the bench for the midweek FA Cup tie with Stoke and is expected to be recalled despite the good recent form of Jack Butland.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Hoever, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

