Nelson Semedo missing for Wolves as Crystal Palace visit Molineux

Wolves will be without key defender Nelson Semedo for their home game against Crystal Palace after he was ruled out for at least a month.

The Portugal right-back missed last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham after being forced out of the loss at Arsenal three days earlier due to a hamstring injury.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Jonny provide defensive cover. Boss Bruno Lage has no other injury concerns, while winger Pedro Neto is hoping to feature again after recently returning from a broken kneecap.

Crystal Palace remain without Joel Ward for the trip to Molineux, with the right-back still struggling with a groin injury.

Fellow defender Nathan Ferguson is also sidelined with another hamstring issue but the Eagles have no other concerns.

First-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was on the bench for the midweek FA Cup tie with Stoke and is expected to be recalled despite the good recent form of Jack Butland.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Hoever, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.