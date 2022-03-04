Richie Bennett in contention for Matt Gray as Sutton host Rochdale By Press Association March 4 2022, 3.55pm Sutton manager Matt Gray has options available for their clash with Rochdale (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Richie Bennett could be an option for Sutton manager Matt Gray ahead of their clash with Rochdale. The forward was sidelined following a wrist operation but is now back in contention. The U’s have also recalled Kylian Kouassi after a loan spell at Chesham United. Sutton are currently fifth in the Sky Bet League Two table but have won only one of their last six matches. There are no fresh injury concerns for Rochdale. Manager Robbie Stockdale confirmed that he has a similar squad to the side who lost 2-0 at Carlisle midweek. Stockdale did, however, reveal that defender Max Taylor will be out for two to three weeks with an ankle injury after picking up a knock against Northampton last month. Paul Downing has stepped up his return to action, but Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews is still out with an ankle injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Paul Simpson delighted with winning return to Carlisle following Rochdale defeat Jon Brady predicts positive Northampton response after loss at Rochdale Sutton still missing trio against Scunthorpe Jimmy Keohane could make Rochdale return after three months out