Barrow defender Niall Canavan available to face Walsall

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 3.57pm
Niall Canavan is back available for Barrow (Dave Howarth/PA)
Niall Canavan is back available for Barrow (Dave Howarth/PA)

Barrow defender Niall Canavan will be available to face Walsall in League Two this weekend after his midweek dismissal was overturned on appeal.

Canavan was shown a straight red card after 32 minutes of Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers after bringing down Leon Clarke, but Barrow have had his ban overturned.

Jordan Stevens is fit after more than a month on the sidelines to boost Mark Cooper’s options as they look to end a three-game run without a goal, and five without a win.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway serves the last match of his three-game ban while Cooper himself is also suspended.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn could be tempted to stick with an unchanged side for the trip north.

The Saddlers have picked up four points from their last two games to move away from immediate trouble.

Emmanuel Osadebe has impressed since deputising in a right wing-back role.

Strike pairing George Miller and Conor Wilkinson have both been in the goals for Flynn, meaning Lee Tomlin and Devante Rodney are likely to start on the bench again.

