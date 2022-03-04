John Yems starts touchline ban as Crawley host Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Yems starts touchline ban as Crawley host Scunthorpe

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 5.23pm
John Yems, pictured, will start a three-match touchline ban this weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
John Yems, pictured, will start a three-match touchline ban this weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Manager John Yems will start a three-match touchline ban when Crawley host Scunthorpe in League Two action on Saturday.

Yems was fined £2250 and hit with the touchline suspension after admitting charges of using abusive and insulting words towards a match official the 1-0 loss at Hartlepool on February 12.

James Tilley is likely to be sidelined again due to a head injury picked up in that Hartlepool defeat.

Ashley Nadesan will hope to be back in the goals after his brace sealed a 2-2 draw with Oldham on Tuesday.

Scunthorpe could missing a clutch of injury doubts, but boss Keith Hill would not be drawn on who is in doubt.

Defender George Taft remains out of action with a knock, while at least three others are at risk of missing out through injury.

Boss Hill has called on his players to shoulder responsibility to hit back from last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Sutton.

The Iron manager branded the defeat his worst day in football, but later called on his players to step up in their survival fight.

