John Yems starts touchline ban as Crawley host Scunthorpe

Manager John Yems will start a three-match touchline ban when Crawley host Scunthorpe in League Two action on Saturday.

Yems was fined £2250 and hit with the touchline suspension after admitting charges of using abusive and insulting words towards a match official the 1-0 loss at Hartlepool on February 12.

James Tilley is likely to be sidelined again due to a head injury picked up in that Hartlepool defeat.

Ashley Nadesan will hope to be back in the goals after his brace sealed a 2-2 draw with Oldham on Tuesday.

Scunthorpe could missing a clutch of injury doubts, but boss Keith Hill would not be drawn on who is in doubt.

Defender George Taft remains out of action with a knock, while at least three others are at risk of missing out through injury.

Boss Hill has called on his players to shoulder responsibility to hit back from last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Sutton.

The Iron manager branded the defeat his worst day in football, but later called on his players to step up in their survival fight.