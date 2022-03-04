‘I just want to stay here’ – Stephane Omeonga loving life at in-form Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I just want to stay here’ – Stephane Omeonga loving life at in-form Livingston

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 5.29pm
Stephane Omeonga is loving life at Livingston (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga admits he cannot see a future outside of Scotland as he revels in his club’s push for the top six.

Omeonga returned to Scotland earlier this season following two previous loan spells with Hibernian, the latter one cut short by the start of the pandemic.

The Belgian has also played for Cercle Brugge and Italian clubs Avellino and Genoa but admits he has found a home from home.

“I don’t see the rest of my career out of Scotland anymore,” the 25-year-old said. “I just want to stay here.

“For the moment I’m a Livingston player and I am just enjoying my football. I thank the fans because they have been brilliant since I came.

“Everybody is telling me (that I’m suited to Scottish football) so I guess there is some truth in it.

“I love to work hard, I love to run, I love a tackle as well. I think Scottish football loves that as well.

“Maybe there is something about the football and style because since I have come to Scotland, I have been playing a lot of games, and as a football player that’s what I am looking for.

“And Scottish people are nice. I love my time here, I love the fans, I love my team-mates, I love the people I am working with, and that’s something I didn’t find in the other places I played.”

Omeonga has been a key part of Livingston’s charge up the cinch Premiership table.

Only Celtic have won more points than Livingston’s 17 in 2022 and Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Dundee United lifted David Martindale’s side up to fourth.

Omeonga, who has another season left on his contract, said: “This is definitely something special, we are living something special.

“It’s an exciting time. Wednesday’s win was a statement to everybody showing where we want to be.

“We are taking each game one at a time and seeing where it takes us.”

When asked to explain their recent success, Omeonga said ahead of Sunday’s visit of Celtic: “It’s just hard work and dedication all about the place. Everybody from the coaching staff and players and everyone about the club is just about hard work.

“Everybody cares about one another. If Holty (Jason Holt) or Pitts (Scott Pittman) lose the ball, I will run 200 per cent just to get it back, because there is this bond, something in the group, and the club to be honest.

“It’s credit to the gaffer, the coaching staff and everybody involved in the club. There is a bond between everyone in this club and maybe that’s where the results come from.

“It’s been three seasons now that Livingston have been fighting for top six, so they are doing something good, we are doing something good.”

