Greg Kiltie hopes St Mirren get back on a roll against Ross County

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 5.31pm
St Mirren’s Greg Kiltie is looking to recapture their recent good form (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren's Greg Kiltie is looking to recapture their recent good form (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Greg Kiltie is looking to get back on a roll when St Mirren face Ross County in Dingwall.

Saints have lost to Hearts and Celtic since Stephen Robinson took charge but confidence has not been dented following an impressive start to 2022.

The Buddies had won six and drawn two of their previous eight matches in all competitions and have the cinch Premiership top six in their sights when they travel to Dingwall.

Kiltie, who has netted four goals since the winter break, said of the year so far: “It’s been brilliant, I have really enjoyed myself and it helps when the team is doing well.

“After the break everything just came together, you get good results in a row, confidence builds and you just roll with it as a footballer when that happens

“Everything was going in the right direction and hopefully we keep going in that direction.

“If you look overall in 2022 it has been really positive so I wouldn’t say the last two games have taken that away. It’s two really good teams we have played against.

“We have big games coming up so we are looking to get back on track and kick on again.

“There were positives to take from the performance at Celtic Park so it’s not doom or gloom.”

