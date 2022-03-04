You can’t take your foot off the gas – Gary Mackay-Steven all-in for Hearts push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

You can’t take your foot off the gas – Gary Mackay-Steven all-in for Hearts push

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 6.01pm
Gary Mackay-Steven is enjoying life at Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Gary Mackay-Steven is enjoying life at Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Gary Mackay-Steven insists internal expectations will ensure Hearts do not take their foot off the gas.

The Tynecastle club are currently 12 points clear of nearest challengers Livingston in the race for third place in the cinch Premiership.

Despite being in such a comfortable position, former Celtic and Aberdeen winger Mackay-Steven insists there is no chance anyone at Hearts will be allowed to rest on their laurels in the weeks ahead.

“I’ve played at big clubs before and I knew from afar that Hearts are a massive club and the expectations are no different to other clubs I’ve played for,” he said. “When you don’t win games, there’s obviously talk because you’re expected to win every game.

“As a player, I relish that. I love having that expectation and pressure. That’s enough motivation for us to keep going. You can’t take your foot off the gas here.

“We expect to win every game and if we don’t we’re disappointed first and foremost for ourselves. The motivation is always there when you play for a massive club like Hearts.”

Mackay-Steven believes Hearts, who travel to Dundee United on Saturday, are now back in the groove after back-to-back 2-0 wins over St Mirren and Aberdeen over the past week.

“After the winter break, we had a little blip where we didn’t perform to the levels we know we can,” said the 31-year-old. “The St Mirren game was a big one because they weren’t too far behind us in the table and they had a game in hand.

“We made sure we won that one and we’ve now had a couple of good performances and are feeling good.

“You’re going to have blips in the season so it’s just about making them as short as possible and that you don’t get in the habit of losing and drawing games. We just want to kick on again and go on another run because you can also get in the habit of winning and that’s the best place to be in.

Mackay-Steven joined Hearts just over a year ago when they were in the Championship and is thrilled by the way things have gone.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “It’s a great place to play your football. We’re going really well in the league and we’re still in the Scottish Cup so there’s so much still to achieve in terms of the cup and getting European football. It’s a good place to be at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier