Tributes pour in after shock death of Shane Warne, 52 – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 4.

Cricket

Tributes poured in after the shock death of Shane Warne at the age of 52.

Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.💔😢 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true… Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!My condolences goes out to his family.RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sQOrL9dIyM — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) March 4, 2022

Hard to fathom. We all idolised Warnie growing up for his showmanship, will to win from any position and his incredible skill. Players all over the world owe him so much for what he has brought to cricket. He had a huge affect on all he met. He transcended cricket. RIP King pic.twitter.com/614NRwq4wm — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 4, 2022

The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! pic.twitter.com/KN3zfpankK — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) March 4, 2022

Totally shocked and saddened to hear about Shane Warne – a cricketing genius and one of the nicest guys you could meet, who also did a lot to help disadvantaged kids into sport. pic.twitter.com/EO3K6Ipwh6 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2022

Warne was earlier among those paying tribute after the death of another great Australian cricketer, Rod Marsh.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Very sad to wake up to the news that one of the great cricketers in the history of Australian and world cricket has passed away “Rod Marsh” our thoughts are with Ros and the family RIP Bacchus……. — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) March 4, 2022

Devastated, we have lost a legend. Rod Marsh was a great player, a great coach and one of the best people I have ever met. My thoughts are with Ros, Paul, Dan and Jamie. — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 4, 2022

With great sadness I write this. To wake up & hear that Rod Marsh has left us, is horrible. The time I had with him as my boss in Englands academy, was some of the best times in my career. A caring, intelligent and loving man who did all he could to help everyone! #RIP 🤍 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 4, 2022

England’s women looked ahead to the World Cup.

Pakistan’s prime minister, and former international cricketer, Imran Khan welcomed Australia to the country for the first time in 24 years.

I welcome the Australian cricket team to Pakistan after an absence of 24 yrs. Pakistan's cricket lovers have always had great respect & admiration for Australian cricket & we are all looking forward to a highly competitive & interesting series. Good luck to both teams. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2022

Football

The Beckhams had a birthday to celebrate.

Salomon Rondon celebrated his first brace for Everton.

Golf

Ian Poulter used his wardrobe to send support to Ukraine.

Winter Olympics

Thoughts were also with Ukraine in Beijing.

🇺🇦 | Our friends from @ukrparalympic are here. As these Games get underway, the thoughts of all of us at ParalympicsGB will continue to be with the people of Ukraine. #WinterParalympics pic.twitter.com/xeJokdNaTw — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 4, 2022

Team GB received some royal support.

🎿 The Earl and Countess of Wessex speak to @paralympicsgb skiers ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. 🏅Their Royal Highnesses heard from Menna Fitzpatrick, Britain’s most decorated Winter Paralympian, who is visually impaired and skis with a guide. pic.twitter.com/ouC2gFCSmv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 4, 2022

Formula One

Happy 50th birthday to Jos Verstappen.

ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴍʏ ᴅᴀᴅ 🎉 50 years old today. 💪@MaVic009 pic.twitter.com/7FWYLW8cbY — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 4, 2022

Rugby union

England looked back.

𝑶𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒅𝒂𝒚 in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Lawrence Dallaglio scored this spectacular try against Wales 🌹 Can you remember the final score that day? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ztDmUL3sAH — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 4, 2022

Liam Williams welcomed a very cute new family member.

Meet the newest member of our little gang, Bodhi 😍🐶 Thank you @manytearsrescue for all your help over the past week, you’ve been fantastic. We are in love with the little guy ❤️ Benji has a new best friend and little brother! pic.twitter.com/iNwYNRjdNT — Liam Williams (@SanjayWills) March 4, 2022