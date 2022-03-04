Aaron Ramsey back in Rangers contention for Aberdeen clash By Press Association March 4 2022, 6.13pm Aaron Ramsey is back for Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aaron Ramsey returns to the Rangers squad for their cinch Premiership encounter against Aberdeen at Ibrox. The Wales international has missed the last four games through injury and returns along with Filip Helander and Ryan Jack. Amad Diallo and Steven Davis are still missing, along with long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue). Aberdeen have lost Matty Kennedy to what manager Jim Goodwin described as a “slight injury”. Right-back Calvin Ramsay could return, while Jonny Hayes seems to have shaken off a head knock. Adam Montgomery (hamstring), Marley Watkins (foot), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Andrew Considine (knee) all remain sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Glenn Middleton sidelined for St Johnstone as parent club Rangers visit Perth Michael Smith missing for Hearts as Aberdeen visit Tynecastle James Tavernier targets ‘perfect’ end to the season as Rangers chase Celtic Aaron Ramsey will be assessed ahead of Rangers’ clash with Motherwell