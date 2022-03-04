Ross County close to full strength for St Mirren visit By Press Association March 4 2022, 6.31pm Ross County are in good shape for the match against St Mirren (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County have close to a full squad for the visit of St Mirren. Defender Keith Watson dropped out of the squad for the midweek win at Motherwell through injury. David Cancola has been missing with a groin injury while recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness. St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan is suspended for the trip to Dingwall. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international serves the second game of a two-match ban. Full-back Matt Millar is a fitness doubt. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Hard work has put Ross County in top-six picture, says Malky Mackay It’s a challenge – Shaun Maloney striving to solve selection puzzle at Hibernian Tom Cairney could return for Fulham as Blackburn visit Craven Cottage Hibernian hit by several absences for St Johnstone clash