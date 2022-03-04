Ryan Yates snatches point for Forest with stoppage-time equaliser at Sheff Utd

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Yates scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United.

Top scorer Billy Sharp put United ahead midway through the second half with his 13th goal of the season after Brennan Johnson had missed a penalty for the visitors in the first half.

Sharp’s goal looked like being enough for the home side but, with the clock ticking down, Yates snatched a dramatic leveller following a corner.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made five changes to his starting line-up with Femi Seriki handed his full league debut in defence.

The Forest side showed just one change with Yates taking over from loanee Max Lowe, who was prevented from facing his parent club.

Forest started on the front foot and Johnson had a shot on target inside the opening minute which was beaten away by Wes Foderingham. From the resulting corner, delivered by James Garner, Keinan Davis headed just beyond the far post.

United responded and following a quick counter-attack, led by Morgan Gibbs-White, Sander Berge fired in a firm shot which was turned away by keeper Ethan Horvath, before Forest threatened again.

After John Egan gave the ball away, Davis set up Philip Zinckernagel, who found himself through on goal, but Foderingham made an important save from close range.

Foderingham was again United’s hero in the 33rd minute when Forest were awarded a penalty after Rhys Norrington-Davies fouled Djed Spence inside the area.

Johnson took the spot-kick but his weak chipped effort to the centre of the goal was saved comfortably by Foderingham as the first half finished goalless.

Early in the second half, Johnson threatened to find a way through on the right-hand side and Egan was forced to make an important challenge on the edge of the area to cut out the danger.

Steve Cook went desperately close to putting Forest ahead shortly before the hour-mark when he met Garner’s corner with a header which thumped against the bar.

The resulting loose ball saw United midfielder John Fleck make a surging run through the middle and Zinckernagel came to Forest’s rescue with a vital tackle to dispossess him.

There was a double substitution for the hosts midway through the second period with Seriki and Ollie Norwood replaced by Ben Osborn and Daniel Jebbison, and the changes brought the desired result as Sharp put United ahead two minutes later.

Gibbs-White sent over a deep cross which Sharp got on the end of to beat Horvath with a far-post header.

Zinckernagel threatened to level soon afterwards, creating some space for himself on the left-hand side of the area, but he was clearly frustrated with himself after only hitting the side-netting.

Forest made three changes in the closing stages as they chased an equaliser, but a point looked set to elude them as the game entered time added on.

However, there was still time for a twist in the tale as Yates found the net with a header from Garner’s corner.