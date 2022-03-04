Nigel Clough hails ‘another little milestone’ as Mansfield defeat rivals Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nigel Clough hails ‘another little milestone’ as Mansfield defeat rivals Exeter

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 10.53pm
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield sit third in the table (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield sit third in the table (Tim Markland/PA)

Nigel Clough hailed Mansfield’s 2-1 League Two win over promotion rivals Exeter as “another little milestone” as they moved into third in the table.

Farrend Rawson put Mansfield ahead after 34 minutes with a close-range goal, before Matty Longstaff doubled the advantage midway through the second half.

Stags had Nathan Bishop to thank for keeping their lead intact with a fine double save, while Matt Jay pulled a consolation goal back in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The victory equalled a club record of 10-successive home league wins which was set in 1949 as Mansfield claimed their 14th league match without defeat.

“It is a significant win because of the quality of the opposition we have played,” said Clough. “It is also pretty special to break a home record that has stood since 1949.

“It seems to be that sort of season with breaking records and it’s another little milestone along the way and shows the incredible run that we are on.

“It was a tough victory. Exeter are the best team we have played and we would have won more comfortably against other teams.

“It was a very hard game for us because of how well Exeter played.

“Nathan (Bishop) is disappointed with his mistake at the end, but he kept us in it with three or four brilliant saves.

“Farrend Rawson is an unlikely scorer but you take them from wherever you can get them at this stage of the season.

“There is something special about the atmosphere under the floodlights and you saw that tonight.

“I thought all the back four were excellent tonight, and Nathan Bishop, and ultimately that is what has won us the game.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor felt his side had come undone after being outmuscled in the first half.

“It was a tough game, but they are a good team,” he said. “They were a lot better than us in the first half and physically dominated us in too many areas.

“We never got hold of the ball enough and we were disappointed to go behind but – on the scale of the first half – we probably did deserve to be behind.

“I was really pleased with the second half and our improved performance, the second goal almost came.

“We felt we had the ascendency and we were on the front foot, so the second goal was a real kick in the teeth and then you are chasing the game.

“The consolation goal came too late. Their keeper has made some good saves tonight, we needed one of those to go in – certainly at 1-0.

“The lads are an honest bunch and they will give everything, but they needed to show more for the first part of the game.

“We showed tonight that we are a good team. There’s a lot of points to play for and we will be ready on Tuesday to go again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier