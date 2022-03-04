Huddersfield saw best of Danel Sinani in Peterborough win, says Carlos Corberan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan believes his team benefited from a refreshed Danel Sinani during a 3-0 victory over Peterborough.

The Luxembourg international had only started one of the Terriers’ previous four games but returned with a bang by scoring and claiming an assist during the opening seven minutes of a comfortable win.

Sinani curled home an exquisite 20-yard effort in the third minute and then delivered the inviting corner for Tom Lees to score the first of his two headers that wrapped up matters as Huddersfield climbed up to second in the Championship table and extended their unbeaten run to 18 games.

Enthusing about the on-loan Norwich midfielder’s contribution, Corberan said: “Sometimes, players who aren’t British can suffer in the Championship. He had played a lot of games in a row for us and was travelling during the international breaks as well.

“He didn’t start for some of our previous games, but now he’s refreshed and we saw the best Sinani to help the team win the points.”

On Lees’ brace, meanwhile, the 38-year-old Spaniard added: “It’s always important to take advantage of your three opportunities to score a goal, whether that’s in open play, from set-plays or on counter attacks.”

Corberan also praised his players for their approach to the contest.

“The team performed in a really serious way with a lot of maturity, determination and intensity from the very first minutes,” he said.

“We controlled the game well and our supporters needed to know we had the right mentality to win the game.

“The players know that in the Championship you never face anybody who won’t present a challenge and you always have to have the right mentality. Teams near the bottom also have even more motivation to beat us and we gave everything to get the result we needed.”

Posh boss Grant McCann lamented his team’s poor start and lack of potency with just one goal having been scored during the last eight fixtures.

“The start was obviously poor to be 2-0 down within seven minutes and the first 20 minutes were nowhere near good enough,” he declared. “We lost every first ball and second ball and they were more energetic and aggressive.

“We then made an early change to be more protective of the back three and, after that, we were better, but it was too late by then. There’s lots and lots of work with this group to find a killing edge at the top end of the pitch where we’re a bit safe in our play, but that sort of stuff takes time on the training ground and I’m looking forward to that work.

“Confidence is a big thing in football and, when you’re losing games, it plays on your mind and you don’t take risks at that top end, but I want my team to play with an edge and try to beat players. We were also a little bit shy in terms of coming into contact with people but, in the second half, we were better without really threatening too much.”

McCann was unimpressed by the manner in which Lees was allowed to score his two goals, too, insisting: “We need to address losing two goals from set-plays, because they are simple things. You just need to be aggressive, stay with your man and don’t let him get a jump on you or block you.”

The Peterborough chief went on to confirm that Frankie Kent and Steven Benda both missed the match due to illness.