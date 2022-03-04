Oleksandr Zinchenko fearful for Ukraine, thankful for support of British public

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up about his fears for Ukraine and thanked the British public for their support.

Manchester City’s Ukraine defender revealed he cries in his car thinking about the Russian invasion of his homeland.

In an interview with BBC’s Football Focus, Zinchenko recalled the moment his wife told him the war had begun.

“I was in shock. She showed me the videos, the pictures, what’s going on now in Ukraine,” he said.

“I’m just crying. So (it’s) already a week, I’m not counting, but even I can drive the car from the training ground, or it doesn’t matter where, I can just cry from nothing.

“It’s everything in my head. Imagine the place where you was born, where you was growing up. And there is just empty ground.”

Zinchenko, 25, was in tears ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Everton last weekend after Toffees fans unveiled a banner in support of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was named captain last weekend (Rui Vieira/AP)

“I’m so grateful,” he added. “I’m so grateful to all these people for the support I’m getting here. I didn’t realise it’s going to be like that in this way. So I would like to say all of them ‘big thanks’. I appreciate it.”

Many Ukrainians have armed themselves to defend their country while others who live abroad have returned home.

“I’ll be honest, if not for my daughter, my family, I would be there,” said Zinchenko.

The #PL and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia's actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted More: https://t.co/zGMIQDE32S pic.twitter.com/bn500LsXLE — Premier League (@premierleague) March 2, 2022

“I’m just born like that. I know the people from my country, the mentality of them, and all of them, they think exactly the same.

“I’m so proud to be Ukrainian and I will be forever for the rest of my life. And when you’re watching the people, how they fight for their lives.

“I know the people, the mentality of my people from my country, they prefer to die and they will die. But they’re not going to give (up).”