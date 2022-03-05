Cricket players and fans pay tribute to Shane Warne – in pictures By Press Association March 5 2022, 9.43am Fans across the world have paid their respects to Shane Warne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tributes have poured in from across the world after Australia great Shane Warne died aged 52 on Friday. Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second-highest ever, in 145 matches across an illustrious 15-year international career. Here, the PA news agency looks at how the world has reacted in pictures. A can of baked beans is left at the gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground as tribute to Warne, who was renowned for eating the food while on tour (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Derek Ford from Sydney, and his dog Rex, pay their respects at the gates of Lord’s Cricket Ground (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Fans pay their respects at Warne’s statue (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Australia held a minutes silence for Warne and Rod Marsh ahead of their World Cup clash with England (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) Pakistan and Australia observed a minutes silence ahead of the second day of their Test (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) The fans in Pakistan paid tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Pakistan fans held up placards in tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) A tribute note hails Warne as “one of the all-time greats” (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Fans pay their respects in Melbourne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) A tribute on the big screens at the MCG (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close