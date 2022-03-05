Cricket players and fans pay tribute to Shane Warne – in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cricket players and fans pay tribute to Shane Warne – in pictures

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 9.43am
Fans across the world have paid their respects to Shane Warne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Fans across the world have paid their respects to Shane Warne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Tributes have poured in from across the world after Australia great Shane Warne died aged 52 on Friday.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second-highest ever, in 145 matches across an illustrious 15-year international career.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the world has reacted in pictures.

A can of baked beans is left at the gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground as tribute to Warne, who was renowned for eating the food while on tour
A can of baked beans is left at the gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground as tribute to Warne, who was renowned for eating the food while on tour (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Derek Ford from Sydney, and his dog Rex, pay their respects at the gates of Lord’s Cricket Ground
Derek Ford from Sydney, and his dog Rex, pay their respects at the gates of Lord’s Cricket Ground (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fans pay their respects at Warne's statue
Fans pay their respects at Warne’s statue (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Australia held a minutes silence for Warne and Rod Marsh ahead of their World Cup clash with England
Australia held a minutes silence for Warne and Rod Marsh ahead of their World Cup clash with England (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Pakistan and Australia observed a minutes silence ahead of the second day of their Test
Pakistan and Australia observed a minutes silence ahead of the second day of their Test (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
The fans in Pakistan paid tribute to Warne
The fans in Pakistan paid tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan fans held up placards in tribute to Warne
Pakistan fans held up placards in tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A tribute note hails Warne as
A tribute note hails Warne as “one of the all-time greats” (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Fans pay their respects in Melbourne
Fans pay their respects in Melbourne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
A tribute on the big screens at the MCG
A tribute on the big screens at the MCG (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

