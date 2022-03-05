Australia’s newspapers reflect shock and disbelief at Shane Warne’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia’s newspapers reflect shock and disbelief at Shane Warne’s death

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 12.33pm
Floral tributes at Lord’s cricket ground in memory of Shane Warne, who has died at the age of 52 (John Walton/PA)
Shock and disbelief were the dominant themes as Australia’s newspapers reacted to the death of Shane Warne at the age of 52.

The world of cricket is coming to terms with the loss of one of its greatest figures after leg-spinner Warne, one of the finest cricketers of all-time, suffered a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second-highest ever, in 145 matches across an illustrious 15-year international career.

The charismatic, combative bowler also claimed 293 wickets in one-day internationals and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that former players Allan Border and David Boon fought back tears as they reacted to Warne’s death.

“He made cricket enjoyable for us of all and he was a light for everyone,” Boon said.

“He had a great sense of humour. So confident on the ground but off the ground so vulnerable as well. He and I had a relationship.

David Boon
Former Australia batsman David Boon was stunned by the death of Shane Warne (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“It is especially a shock when you only have recently seen someone and he was in good spirits, he was enjoying life. I thought he looked all right but he said, ‘I have got to lose a couple of kilos again’ and all that at the end of the Australian summer.

“It’s a shock when you know that is not going to be able to happen again.”

Warne’s death came just hours after that of former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh and Border told Fox Cricket: “I’ve shed some tears over the last couple of days with Rod Marsh, it’s going to be hard getting through the next couple of days finally realising I’m not going to see Shane again.

“It’s just so sad.”

Allan Border
Former Australia captain Allan Border has paid tribute to Shane Warne following the spinner’s shock death in Thailand (Rebecca Naden/PA)

A special 2am edition of Melbourne’s Herald Sun was one of several papers to lead with the news that Warne’s friends raised the alarm when he was late for a scheduled get-together in Koh Samui.

The Australian said Warne was due to meet friends for a night out, “barely a day into a three-month break,” when they realised something was wrong.

The Age quotes Warne’s manager James Erskine as saying that the 52-year-old was “on holiday, having a lie down, siesta, he hadn’t been drinking, he’d been on this diet to lose weight.”

The Daily Telegraph said that Australian government officials have met with one of Warne’s friends in Thailand as what they describe as the “battle” to get his body home begins.

