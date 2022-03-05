Hartlepool fight back to beat Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Ferguson’s fourth Sky Bet League Two goal of the season fired Hartlepool to a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate.

Ferguson settled matters in the 62nd minute after a spectacular first-half Luke Molyneux strike had cancelled out Luke Armstrong’s goal for the hosts.

The latter netted in the 21st minute after latching on to a Jack Diamond flick-on and cutting inside Jamie Sterry before calmly beating Ben Killip with his left foot from 12 yards.

Hartlepool levelled in stunning style four minutes later when Molyneux collected a short pass from Mark Shelton before drifting in from the right flank and curling an excellent 25-yard effort into Mark Oxley’s top corner.

The visitors should have been ahead at the interval with Tom Crawford steering a free shot on goal wide from 15 yards.

Hartlepool continued to press after the break with Omar Bogle and Joe Grey calling Oxley into smart saves.

Ferguson made no mistake just past the hour, though, when he drilled home a firm edge-of-the-box strike following Bogle’s lay-off.

Calum Kavanagh then squandered two excellent chances for a home equaliser, clearing the crossbar from three yards before steering a free header wide in front of goal.