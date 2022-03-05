Fulham continue march towards promotion with win over Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fulham continue march towards promotion with win over Blackburn

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 2.35pm Updated: March 5 2022, 2.41pm
Harry Wilson celebrates scoring Fulham’s second goal of the game (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Wilson celebrates scoring Fulham’s second goal of the game (Adam Davy/PA)

Fulham tightened their grip at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Blackburn at Craven Cottage.

Rovers were hoping to gain some revenge for the humiliating 7-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Marco Silva’s side at Ewood Park in November.

But first-half goals from Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson ensured the Cottagers would secure a fifth win in six games.

And they almost capped the victory in style when full-back Neco Williams struck the bar with a spectacular shot from halfway in the final stages of the game.

Fulham started the day eight points clear at the head of the table while Blackburn had revived their own promotion ambitions by beating QPR in midweek to end a five-game winless streak.

That victory initially appeared to have given Tony Mowbray’s sign a lift and they quickly threatened when Ryan Giles shot over after a positive run from inside his own half.

The scare appeared to spark the Cottagers into life and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was convinced he should have won a penalty when he went to ground under a challenge from Darragh Lenihan, although replays suggested the striker appeared to loose his footing.

Fulham had a more convincing claim turned down when right-back Williams was pushed by Rovers left-back Harry Pickering.

By then, though, Fulham had taken the lead in the 25th minute when they took full advantage of an error by Blackburn keeper Thomas Kaminski.

The visitors created their own problems when defender Jan Paul van Hecke needlessly kept the ball in play, gifting possession to Harrison Reed.

And when the ball was worked to Williams, the full-back’s low shot was spilled by Kaminski – gifting Kebano the chance to follow up from close range.

Blackburn felt hard done by when Tyrhys Dolan was booked for diving following a challenge by Tosin Adarabioyo inside the Fulham area in the 34th minute.

And a minute later Fulham piled on the misery when Wilson lifted a first-time finish over the advancing Kaminski after Adarabioyo’s ball inside Pickering carved open the Blackburn backline.

That strike prompted chants of ‘we want seven’ inside Craven Cottage.

And Fulham almost moved one step closer to that target when Fabio Carvalho’s 47th-minute shot was deflected onto the post.

Mowbray introduced Sam Gallagher at the break and the striker gave Blackburn more of an attacking threat during the opening stages of the second period.

Gallagher thought he had brought Rovers back into the game in the 65th minute when he followed up from Bradley Johnson’s header, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

But they continued to look vulnerable at the back and were fortunate to escape when Mitrovic directed a far-post header into the side netting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]