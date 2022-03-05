David Martindale expecting some ‘needle’ as Celtic look to end poor form at Livi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale expecting some ‘needle’ as Celtic look to end poor form at Livi

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 3.23pm
Livingston manager David Martindale sees his side host leaders Celtic this weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale sees his side host leaders Celtic this weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale expects some “needle” for the visit of Celtic with the title-chasing Hoops determined to turn around their poor form against his team.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have not scored in two games against Livi this season and lost 1-0 on their previous visit to West Lothian.

The cinch Premiership leaders have not won in their five most recent trips to the Tony Macaroni Arena and Martindale expects to face opponents who are stung by that record.

“We have had a good record against most clubs, not just Celtic,” the Livi boss said. “I think Ange has done a fantastic job, Celtic are playing attractive football, you can see what Ange is trying to do. I think he has got his recruitment bang on.

“I genuinely, and this is me being truthful, I’m not playing mind games here, I think it’s going to be a really, really difficult game on Sunday and we will have to be bang at it to take anything from the game.

“Ange will have his players well up for it and it will be in the back of their minds that they have not managed to beat us this season and we won the last game here.

“It probably adds a wee bit of spice to it from their point of view as well, so it’s going to be a very difficult game.

“I think there’s probably a wee bit of needle in the tie in the respect that the Celtic players are coming here trying to rectify the last result.

“They are top-class international footballers and they will have a point to prove, but we have got a point to prove as well.

“It should be a good encounter, hopefully we can get something from the game, but I’m under no illusions, it’s going to be an extremely difficult job.”

