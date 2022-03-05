Silva not interested in record breaking as he eyes the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Silva not interested in record breaking as he eyes the Premier League

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 4.33pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva is focussed on promotion (PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva is focussed on promotion (PA)

Marco Silva insists Fulham’s focus is on clinching promotion – not breaking records.

Silva’s side moved one step closer towards securing a return to the Premier League following a 2-0 victory over Blackburn at Craven Cottage.

Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson scored before the break to secure the three points taking Fulham’s season tally to 84 goals – 15 short of Reading’s Championship record of 99 goals set in the 2005-6 campaign.

But Fulham boss Silva said: “To be honest, we’re not here to break records. We don’t look at that.

“We have a clear aim, which you all know, and the rest of it will come along.”

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has already set a new Championship record of 34 goals.

And Silva added: “It’s fantastic for us to have Mitrovic with 34 goals and breaking the record.

“If you take the goals from Mitrovic away, maybe we are the second or third best attack in this league. That is the philosophy of ourselves.

“I must congratulate the players for that – but the records are not important for us.”

Silva was in no doubt about the significance of the victory over fellow promotion contenders.

He said: “It is really important. It was not a final for us at all. But we have a clash against the contender. And we knew before the match we could create a bigger gap to them.

“And we won the game clearly in my opinion. And we kept a clean sheet that is fantastic for us show the consistency that I want to see in our in our team.

“We deserved to be two up at half time but got a bit sloppy in the second half.

“There are things we have to keep working on and keep improving.”

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray believes his side paid a heavy price for individual mistakes.

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski fumbled Neco Williams’s 25th minute shot to allow Kebano to follow up and put Fulham ahead.

And the manager also believed the keeper should have been quicker off his line to snuff out the danger when Wilson was sent clear before adding the 35th minute second.

Mowbray said:  “I think we obviously suffered from the mistakes that we made today.

“The goalkeeper really fumbled the first one. You should be collecting that no problem. It wasn’t as if it was a fantastic opportunity and a great chance it was just a fumble from the goalie.

“The second one he has to come and deal with it as well. All week he’s been outside his box and just sweeping them things up and then he decides to go backwards and it’s frustrating for us and frustrating for him because he’s been fantastic this year.

“So it’s not ideal when you come to a place as difficult as this and you shoot yourself in the foot.”

He added: “I think we are capable of beating any team in this league. We need to win about five of our last games to get into the play-offs.”

