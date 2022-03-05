Cheltenham hammer Doncaster as Alfie May strikes again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie May netted twice against his former club to help Cheltenham to a comfortable 4-0 home win over 10-man Doncaster.

May continued his rich vein of scoring form with a well-struck free-kick from 20 yards in the 16th minute.

Callum Wright, Will Boyle and Kion Etete had already gone close for the hosts and it was no surprise when they doubled their lead through Ben Williams’ first goal for the club in the 38th minute. Etete fed ex-Rovers favourite Matty Blair on the right and his cross was nodded in by Williams at the far post.

Doncaster’s hopes off a fightback in the second half were hit after Adam Clayton was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 48th minute.

Kyle Knoyle was close to pulling one back but May, who joined Cheltenham from Doncaster in January 2020, made it 3-0 in the 75th minute with a shot into the top left corner for his 10th goal in seven games.

Watford loan defender Mattie Pollock completed the scoring with a diving header from Charlie Colkett’s cross six minutes from the end.