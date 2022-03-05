Cheltenham hammer Doncaster as Alfie May strikes again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Cheltenham hammer Doncaster as Alfie May strikes again

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.01pm
Alfie May continued his scoring form to down his former club (Nick Potts/PA)
Alfie May netted twice against his former club to help Cheltenham to a comfortable 4-0 home win over 10-man Doncaster.

May continued his rich vein of scoring form with a well-struck free-kick from 20 yards in the 16th minute.

Callum Wright, Will Boyle and Kion Etete had already gone close for the hosts and it was no surprise when they doubled their lead through Ben Williams’ first goal for the club in the 38th minute. Etete fed ex-Rovers favourite Matty Blair on the right and his cross was nodded in by Williams at the far post.

Doncaster’s hopes off a fightback in the second half were hit after Adam Clayton was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 48th minute.

Kyle Knoyle was close to pulling one back but May, who joined Cheltenham from Doncaster in January 2020, made it 3-0 in the 75th minute with a shot into the top left corner for his 10th goal in seven games.

Watford loan defender Mattie Pollock completed the scoring with a diving header from Charlie Colkett’s cross six minutes from the end.

