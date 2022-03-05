Ipswich stretch unbeaten run to seven with victory over Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich stretch unbeaten run to seven with victory over Fleetwood

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.07pm
Kayden Jackson’s goal made sure of the points for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kayden Jackson’s goal made sure of the points for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Samy Morsy and Kayden Jackson hit second-half goals as Ipswich won 2-0 at Fleetwood.

Morsy struck after 71 minutes, sweeping home Wes Burns’ pass, and Jackson sealed the win 10 minutes later with a cool finish.

The victory extended their unbeaten run to seven matches while the hosts’ search for a win stretched to nine games.

Ipswich dominated the possession in the first half but failed to make the most of their few openings.

Joe Pigott went closest on the stroke of half-time, his shot clipping the outside of the post.

Pigott had also gone close just before the half-hour mark, lobbing Alex Cairns after the keeper’s weak header but narrowly clearing the crossbar.

Fleetwood had offered little in attack, but centre-back Tom Clarke almost broke the deadlock shortly after the restart with a fine low volley which Christian Walton brilliantly pushed around the post.

With 20 minutes to play, former Cod Army man Burns found space in the box and squared the ball for Morsy to tap home the opener.

And 10 minutes from time Jackson sprang the offside trap to roll in Ipswich’s second.

