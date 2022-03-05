Ipswich stretch unbeaten run to seven with victory over Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Samy Morsy and Kayden Jackson hit second-half goals as Ipswich won 2-0 at Fleetwood.

Morsy struck after 71 minutes, sweeping home Wes Burns’ pass, and Jackson sealed the win 10 minutes later with a cool finish.

The victory extended their unbeaten run to seven matches while the hosts’ search for a win stretched to nine games.

Ipswich dominated the possession in the first half but failed to make the most of their few openings.

Joe Pigott went closest on the stroke of half-time, his shot clipping the outside of the post.

Pigott had also gone close just before the half-hour mark, lobbing Alex Cairns after the keeper’s weak header but narrowly clearing the crossbar.

Fleetwood had offered little in attack, but centre-back Tom Clarke almost broke the deadlock shortly after the restart with a fine low volley which Christian Walton brilliantly pushed around the post.

With 20 minutes to play, former Cod Army man Burns found space in the box and squared the ball for Morsy to tap home the opener.

And 10 minutes from time Jackson sprang the offside trap to roll in Ipswich’s second.