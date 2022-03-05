Fraser Horsfall at the double as Northampton hold off late Tranmere fightback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton got their promotion bid back on track with a tense 3-2 victory over rivals Tranmere at Sixfields.

The Cobblers cruised into a 3-0 lead before being pegged back by two late goals, but they clung on to stay second in Sky Bet League Two.

The home side went ahead on the half-hour mark when Fraser Horsfall rose highest to meet a Sam Hoskins corner and head into the bottom corner.

And seven minutes later the same man did it again, this time arriving at the back post to convert Mitch Pinnock’s delivery from the opposite side, putting the Cobblers in control at half-time.

Tranmere fell further behind midway through the half through Pinnock’s curling finish after he was set up by Louis Appere.

There was to be late drama though, as Josh McPake pulled one goal back with 15 minutes to go, stabbing in after the ball deflected into his path, and then Kane Hemmings converted from the spot after 88 minutes.

The visitors piled forward in pursuit of an equaliser in stoppage time but came up just short.