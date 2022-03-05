Arbroath maintain Championship lead with narrow victory over Dunfermline By Press Association March 5 2022, 5.13pm Arbroath played host to Dunfermline (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arbroath maintained their one-point lead at the top of the cinch Championship with a 1-0 win over struggling Dunfermline. David Gold’s ninth-minute effort was enough for the Red Lichties to extend their unbeaten run in the league to seven matches. Ryan Dow and Graham Dorrans missed two early chances for Dunfermline before Arbroath took the lead at Gayfield. Jack Hamilton’s low cross from the left was swept home by midfielder Gold for his second goal of the season. The Pars, who are now bottom of the table, could have equalised just before the break but Steven Lawless hit a post when through on goal. Lewis McCann also rattled the goal frame in added time for Dunfermline but the home side held on for a vital three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dick Campbell: Arbroath didn’t play well but I’m not bothering my backside – three points is what matters John Hughes says his side ‘deserved something’ from Arbroath defeat and urges his Dunfermline players to keep believing Arbroath 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic: Lichties return to winning ways but Pars drop to bottom after scrappy clash ‘They have BATTERED us!’ Dan Pybus wants Dunfermline response amid Arbroath 10-2 dominance