Substitute Kemar Roofe gives Rangers victory over Aberdeen

Substitute Kemar Roofe scored a late winner as Rangers defeated Aberdeen 1-0 at Ibrox to move level with Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

On a day when the Glasgow club celebrated the 150th anniversary of their formation, it looked like they might end up suffering a damaging setback in their title defence as Jim Goodwin’s Dons dug deep and restricted them to few clear chances.

However, Roofe came off the bench in the 78th minute and scored three minutes later to ensure relief among the home support and keep the pressure on their city rivals who visit Livingston on Sunday.

Rangers made three changes from their midweek win at St Johnstone as Borna Barisic, Fashion Sakala and Ryan Jack replaced Leon Balogun, John Lundstram and Scott Arfield.

There were two tweaks to the Aberdeen side that lost to Hearts on Wednesday, with Connor McLennan and Ross McCrorie taking the place of Scott Brown and Matty Kennedy.

Rangers threatened after two minutes when Alfredo Morelos fizzed a low shot just wide from the edge of the box.

The hosts, who were struggling to get a clear sight of goal, created a decent opening in the 23rd minute when Ryan Kent crossed to the back post but Sakala sliced his volley high and wide

The closest Rangers went before the break was in the 32nd minute when Glen Kamara burst into the danger area and drove a low ball across the face of goal which was turned against the post by a cluster of Aberdeen defenders.

Three minutes later Sakala headed harmlessly wide from a Jack cross.

Sakala had the first chance of the second half in the 50th minute but his diving header from a Barisic cross sailed high over the bar.

The Zambian forward had another decent opportunity in the 57th minute when Joe Aribo nodded a Connor Goldson cross down into his path but he fired his half volley over the the bar from 15 yards out. A minute later, Sakala met a Barisic cross at the back post and headed into the side-netting.

That chance was to prove the last involvement in the match for both Barisic and Sakala as they were replaced by Arfield and Balogun.

Remarkably, the first shot on target for either side came in the 71st minute but home midfielder Jack saw his low attempt from just inside the box easily gathered by Joe Lewis.

The home support were growing increasingly frustrated as the match wore on and they booed the decision of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to take off top scorer Morelos and replace him with Roofe in the 78th minute.

It proved an inspired substitution, as just three minutes after entering the fray, Roofe turned in the only goal of the game from close range after James Tavernier headed Kamara’s cross from the left down into his path.