Lewis Wing helps Wycombe take flight against Crewe

Lewis Wing netted twice after Sam Vokes’s opener to secure Wycombe a 3-1 win at Crewe which moved them back into League One’s top six.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side followed up their midweek success over Cambridge with an impressive start at Gresty Road and were ahead in the 14th minute through Vokes. Wing scored his first goal since joining the Chairboys to double the lead after the break, and although Chris Porter hit back soon after for Crewe Wing added a second at the end of a lengthy spell of added time.

There was an element of fortune about the visitors’ opener with Jason McCarthy squeezing his way clear near the byline for a toe-poked effort which deflected off Vokes through keeper Dave Richards’ legs to carry over the line.

Crewe’s Josh Lundstram blasted a difficult chance over at the back stick but Wycombe could have added to their lead before the break, with Anis Mehmeti driving wide and Richards doing well to keep out Daryl Horgan’s shot with a foot.

After the restart Dan Agyei wasted two shooting chances for Crewe, the second ballooned over from the edge of the box after Chris Long pulled the ball back invitingly.

Wing’s crashing drive, which beat Richards into the corner of the net in the 55th minute, appeared to have secured Wanderers a grip on the game.

But Crewe fought back and veteran striker Porter got in front of his man to head home Tommy Lowery’s cross three minutes later.

Then Ryan Tafazolli was injured blocking a close-range drive from Rekeem Harper as the strugglers made life tough for the promotion-chasers.

But Wing grabbed his second, firing into the far corner in the 10th of 11 added minutes.