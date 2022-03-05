Lewis Wing helps Wycombe take flight against Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lewis Wing helps Wycombe take flight against Crewe

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.15pm
Lewis Wing scored his first Wycombe goals (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lewis Wing scored his first Wycombe goals (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lewis Wing netted twice after Sam Vokes’s opener to secure Wycombe a 3-1 win at Crewe which moved them back into League One’s top six.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side followed up their midweek success over Cambridge with an impressive start at Gresty Road and were ahead in the 14th minute through Vokes. Wing scored his first goal since joining the Chairboys to double the lead after the break, and although Chris Porter hit back soon after for Crewe Wing added a second at the end of a lengthy spell of added time.

There was an element of fortune about the visitors’ opener with Jason McCarthy squeezing his way clear near the byline for a toe-poked effort which deflected off Vokes through keeper Dave Richards’ legs to carry over the line.

Crewe’s Josh Lundstram blasted a difficult chance over at the back stick but Wycombe could have added to their lead before the break, with Anis Mehmeti driving wide and Richards doing well to keep out Daryl Horgan’s shot with a foot.

After the restart Dan Agyei wasted two shooting chances for Crewe, the second ballooned over from the edge of the box after Chris Long pulled the ball back invitingly.

Wing’s crashing drive, which beat Richards into the corner of the net in the 55th minute, appeared to have secured Wanderers a grip on the game.

But Crewe fought back and veteran striker Porter got in front of his man to head home Tommy Lowery’s cross three minutes later.

Then Ryan Tafazolli was injured blocking a close-range drive from Rekeem Harper as the strugglers made life tough for the promotion-chasers.

But Wing grabbed his second, firing into the far corner in the 10th of 11 added minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier