James Waite nets winner against Bristol Rovers on first Newport start

Newport climbed to fourth in the Sky Bet League Two table with a 1-0 home win over promotion rivals Bristol Rovers courtesy of a first-half James Waite rocket.

January signing Waite marked his first start for the Exiles with a superb strike from distance in the 33rd minute.

And that proved to be enough to give the hosts all three points at a raucous Rodney Parade as County completed a league double over their local rivals for the first time since the 1982-83 season.

It could have been more comfortable for James Rowberry’s men as Liverpool loanee Jake Cain clipped the outside of the post with a free-kick before the break and substitute Alex Fisher headed against the upright in the second half.

Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend denied Rovers substitute Ryan Loft, Aaron Collins and then Luca Hoole in stoppage time, but the home side held on to claim a vital three points in their quest for a return to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1987.