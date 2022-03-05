Fast-starting Birmingham see off Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fast-starting Birmingham see off Bristol City

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.21pm
Tahith Chong scored the opening goal of the game (Mike Egerton/PA).
Early goals from Tahith Chong and Nico Gordon set Birmingham on their way to a 2-1 Championship win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The visitors were in front inside two minutes, Chong breaking into the area on the left and turning to send a low right-footed shot past Dan Bentley from a narrow angle.

It was two after 13 minutes as a flat-footed home defence were caught out by Jordan Graham’s corner from the left and Gordon headed home from 12 yards.

Bristol City hit back three minutes after the break when Alex Scott converted a Jay Dasilva left-wing cross from the edge of the six-yard box.

But, despite improving after the break, the home side could have no complaints with the result after a disappointing performance.

Home boss Nigel Pearson made two changes, bringing in Sam Bell and Matty James in place of Cameron Pring and Han-Noah Massengo.

Birmingham welcomed back Manchester United loanee Chong, Marc Roberts and Lyle Taylor after injury, while Gordon was handed his first league start of the season.

The hosts were caught cold at the start and never fully recovered in a first half in which Blues were quicker to the ball.

Play was twice held up briefly early on by flares thrown on to the pitch by visiting fans, but the delays did not detail Birmingham’s impressive start.

Chong’s smart finish and Gordon’s header had them cruising and they might have been three up in the 15th minute when Onel Hernandez fired narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Bristol City were looking wide open on the right side of their defence and had to defend desperately at times to prevent further damage.

At the other end there was little to trouble Blues goalkeeper Neil Etheridge as the defenders in front of him snuffed out a series of predictable attacks.

Home fans made their feelings clear at the half-time whistle as their team left the pitch to a chorus of jeers.

Pearson responded by making two changes at the break, sending on defenders Pring and Rob Atkinson for Timm Klose and Bell.

His side needed a fast start to the second half and got it with Scott’s close-range finish.

Suddenly Birmingham looked nervous and Antoine Semenyo saw a shot deflected over.

Juninho Bacuna went close for Birmingham with a 25-yard shot which flew inches wide, but the match was now a contest.

Semenyo had a fierce shot saved and Andreas Weimann forced Etheridge into action again with a header as the hosts poured forward.

At the other end Bentley saved well from another Bacuna shot.

The impressive Bacuna was denied again by a fine Bentley save in the closing stages as Birmingham finished the match the stronger.

