Fast-starting Birmingham see off Bristol City

Early goals from Tahith Chong and Nico Gordon set Birmingham on their way to a 2-1 Championship win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The visitors were in front inside two minutes, Chong breaking into the area on the left and turning to send a low right-footed shot past Dan Bentley from a narrow angle.

It was two after 13 minutes as a flat-footed home defence were caught out by Jordan Graham’s corner from the left and Gordon headed home from 12 yards.

Bristol City hit back three minutes after the break when Alex Scott converted a Jay Dasilva left-wing cross from the edge of the six-yard box.

But, despite improving after the break, the home side could have no complaints with the result after a disappointing performance.

Home boss Nigel Pearson made two changes, bringing in Sam Bell and Matty James in place of Cameron Pring and Han-Noah Massengo.

Birmingham welcomed back Manchester United loanee Chong, Marc Roberts and Lyle Taylor after injury, while Gordon was handed his first league start of the season.

The hosts were caught cold at the start and never fully recovered in a first half in which Blues were quicker to the ball.

Play was twice held up briefly early on by flares thrown on to the pitch by visiting fans, but the delays did not detail Birmingham’s impressive start.

Chong’s smart finish and Gordon’s header had them cruising and they might have been three up in the 15th minute when Onel Hernandez fired narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Bristol City were looking wide open on the right side of their defence and had to defend desperately at times to prevent further damage.

At the other end there was little to trouble Blues goalkeeper Neil Etheridge as the defenders in front of him snuffed out a series of predictable attacks.

Home fans made their feelings clear at the half-time whistle as their team left the pitch to a chorus of jeers.

Pearson responded by making two changes at the break, sending on defenders Pring and Rob Atkinson for Timm Klose and Bell.

His side needed a fast start to the second half and got it with Scott’s close-range finish.

Suddenly Birmingham looked nervous and Antoine Semenyo saw a shot deflected over.

Juninho Bacuna went close for Birmingham with a 25-yard shot which flew inches wide, but the match was now a contest.

Semenyo had a fierce shot saved and Andreas Weimann forced Etheridge into action again with a header as the hosts poured forward.

At the other end Bentley saved well from another Bacuna shot.

The impressive Bacuna was denied again by a fine Bentley save in the closing stages as Birmingham finished the match the stronger.