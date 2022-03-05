Hibernian held to another goalless draw by St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian held to another goalless draw by St Johnstone

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.21pm
Hibs boss Shaun Maloney (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian climbed up to fourth in the cinch Premiership despite being held to another frustrating 0-0 draw by St Johnstone in front of a bumper Easter Road crowd.

Nearly 20,000 fans crammed into the stadium, including 1,900 away supporters, after the Leith side made tickets available for only £5.

But there was a distinct lack of action at both ends of the park as Hibs, who have now drawn their last three games 0-0, failed to make their territorial advantage count.

With Hibs missing 11 first-team players, there was not a lot for the home supporters to get excited about during a turgid first half.

The Saints defence stood firm during the early stages as they were forced into making some blocks to protect Zander Clark from shots.

Saints offered little going forward but former Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg did fire an effort wide from 25 yards after striker Callum Hendry charged down a poor pass from Josh Campbell.

Hibs stepped up their pressure at the end of the half. Christian Doidge should have done better with a free header from 10 yards but the striker failed to make contact with Sylvester Jasper’s cross.

Saints keeper Clark was then called on to make a double save in the 41st minute.

Chris Cadden’s fierce bouncing effort was blocked by the goalkeeper and Clark made himself big to block Doidge’s shot on the rebound.

Cammy MacPherson was fortunate to avoid being sent off in the 56th minute after the Saints midfielder went in high on Jake Doyle-Hayes in the middle of the park.

Hibs players demanded a red card but referee Craig Napier took his time before pulling out a yellow.

Saints then had a penalty appeal waved away for Campbell’s clumsy challenge on Hendry.

Hibs brought on Scott Allan and Elias Melkersen and the pair combined as the hosts came close to making the breakthrough.

A great bit of skill on the left flank saw Jasper find Allan in the six-yard box and the midfielder teed up Melkersen but the Norwegian’s close-range effort was blocked.

Melkersen, making his home debut, then saw a deflected drive loop just over Clark’s crossbar.

Saints could have won the three points late on but Ryan Porteous made a great block to keep out Hendry’s shot.

