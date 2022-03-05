Bolton heap more misery on strugglers Gillingham with comfortable win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bolton heap more misery on strugglers Gillingham with comfortable win

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.21pm
Declan John was among the scorers for Bolton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bolton kept their play-off hopes alive as they beat struggling Gillingham 3-0 at Priestfield to claim a ninth league victory in 12 games.

In a first half dominated by the visitors, Dion Charles fired over the bar having been brilliantly played through by Oladapo Afolayan after 12 minutes.

He then missed a gilt-edged chance from 12 yards after the ball fortuitously deflected into his path.

However, Bolton took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark when January signing Aaron Morley met Marlon Fossey’s cutback and curled spectacularly into the top corner for his first Wanderers goal.

The start of the second half was delayed by four minutes following a medical emergency involving a member of the stadium’s security team.

Dismal Gillingham were then forced to play the final third of the game with 10 men after midfielder Daniel Phillips picked up two bookings in four minutes – the second coming when he needlessly fouled Afolayan on the halfway line.

Bolton quickly made their numerical advantage count as Declan John blazed home their second in the 65th minute after Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman could only parry Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s effort.

QPR loanee Conor Masterson had Gillingham’s only shot on target, a tame header straight at goalkeeper James Trafford, before Bodvarsson curled Bolton’s third late on to seal an impressive away victory for Ian Evatt’s side.

