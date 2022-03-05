Shrewsbury can’t make chances count in goalless draw at Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shrewsbury can’t make chances count in goalless draw at Cambridge

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.21pm
The game ended all square (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shrewsbury were unable to make their dominance count as they drew 0-0 at Cambridge in League One.

The visitors almost grabbed a lead inside four minutes when Elliott Bennett’s corner found Tom Flanagan, whose header was pushed away by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

Shrewsbury went close again in the 19th minute when Tom Bloxham’s whipped cross was turned on to the outside of the near post by Ryan Bowman.

Shrews midfielder Luke Leahy saw a header cleared away by Paul Digby, and Leahy also fired wide from the corner of the box.

The closest Cambridge came was when Wes Hoolahan’s ball was only partly cleared to Adam May, whose header from the edge of the box dropped wide.

Chances were scarce after the break before Shrewsbury had two glorious chances to grab the winner in the last 10 minutes.

Bennett’s excellent cross from the right found Daniel Udoh unmarked from close range, but he could only head well over.

Leahy fired just wide from 25 yards and, in the dying seconds of normal time, was denied by a superb one-handed Mitov save following Bennett’s corner.

