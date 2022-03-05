Kilmarnock keep up pressure at top with routine win over Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraser Murray and Blair Alston scored either side of the break as Kilmarnock kept the pressure on cinch Championship leaders Arbroath with a 2-0 victory at home to struggling Hamilton.

The home side just edged first-half possession and enjoyed five shots on target to the visitors’ none as Rory McKenzie came close with two efforts in the opening 15 minutes.

Stephen McGinn saw his header saved midway through the first period, while Murray just missed the target with a chance that sailed over the crossbar minutes later.

Kilmarnock’s pressure paid off as Murray broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time as he slotted the ball into the bottom corner from very close range thanks to Chris Burke’s assist.

Former Hamilton midfielder Alston doubled the hosts’ lead 10 minutes after the break as he fired home Oli Shaw’s cross to net against his old side and seal maximum points.