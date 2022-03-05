Forest Green come from behind but fail to end winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest Green come from behind but fail to end winless run

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.23pm
Matty Stevens earned Forest Green a draw (Nigel French/PA)
League Two leaders Forest Green’s winless run extended to five games after an end-to-end 1-1 draw with Salford.

Rovers started brightly at the Peninsula Stadium but it was Salford who opened the scoring against the run of play.

A teasing ball floated in from Jason Lowe on the right-hand side was met by Matt Smith, who nodded the ball low to Luke McGee’s left for his second goal in a Salford shirt.

The visitors drew level early in the second half after Kane Wilson’s low cross was converted from inside the six-yard box by Matty Stevens.

The remainder of the second half was played on a knife-edge with both sides pushing for a winner and finding plenty of openings, possibly the biggest of which fell to Rovers forward Jamille Matt in the 90th minute.

A long ball forward found the striker who tussled his way in behind Jordan Turnbull and found himself one on one with Tom King. Turnbull, however, made a superb last-ditch recovery challenge, prompting penalty appeals from Rovers which were ignored by referee Declan Bourne.

