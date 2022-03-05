Will Keane effort enough as high-flying Wigan edge struggling Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan cemented their automatic promotion hopes with a hard-fought but deserved 1-0 League One victory over strugglers AFC Wimbledon at the DW.

The home side suffered a blow in the opening stages when Glen Rea – making his full league debut after joining from Luton in January – went down with no one around him.

After initially carrying on, he had to admit defeat and limped off, to be replaced by Tom Bayliss.

Wigan almost led when Wimbledon could not deal with a Joe Bennett corner, and Stephen Humphrys flicked the ball against the crossbar.

But the opening goal did arrive after 21 minutes, with substitute Bayliss unlocking the door.

He tried his luck from 25 yards and Wimbledon goalkeeper Nikola Tzanev could only parry the ball out into the path of Will Keane, who converted from close range.

Bennett saw a free-kick tipped over the top as Wigan turned the screw.

But the visitors managed to get through to half-time without any additional goals scored against them and only a good save from Ben Amos denied Luke McCormick at the start of the second half.

Wimbledon edged the second period without really hammering on the door.

But they were given encouragement when Wigan had to play the last 10 minutes with 10 men when Max Power was helped off, with the home side having already made all of their substitutions.