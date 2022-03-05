Enzio Boldewijn bags a brace as Sutton see off Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dominant Sutton returned to the automatic League Two promotion places with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Rochdale.

Enzio Boldewijn bagged a fine first-half brace before Joe Kizzi’s super strike secured the points.

Matt Gray’s side enjoy their home comforts and are unbeaten at the ground since October.

Boldewijn put the hosts ahead with a stunning free-kick, his first goal of the season, in the 12th minute.

Dale stopper Jay Lynch produced a good save to deny a Rob Milsom free-kick later in the half.

Richie Bennett and Omar Bugiel both squandered chances for the hosts as their respective headers missed the target.

But Bennett slipped Boldewijn in to double his tally in first-half stoppage time.

Kizzi secured the U’s back-to-back league wins for the first time since New Year’s Day with his third goal in as many games just before the hour.

Lynch pulled off a great fingertip stop to keep Ben Goodliffe from making it four and Boldewijn was denied a first career hat-trick at Lynch’s near post.