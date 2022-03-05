Enzio Boldewijn bags a brace as Sutton see off Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Enzio Boldewijn bags a brace as Sutton see off Rochdale

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.25pm
Enzio Boldewijn scored twice (Adam Davy/PA)
Dominant Sutton returned to the automatic League Two promotion places with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Rochdale.

Enzio Boldewijn bagged a fine first-half brace before Joe Kizzi’s super strike secured the points.

Matt Gray’s side enjoy their home comforts and are unbeaten at the ground since October.

Boldewijn put the hosts ahead with a stunning free-kick, his first goal of the season, in the 12th minute.

Dale stopper Jay Lynch produced a good save to deny a Rob Milsom free-kick later in the half.

Richie Bennett and Omar Bugiel both squandered chances for the hosts as their respective headers missed the target.

But Bennett slipped Boldewijn in to double his tally in first-half stoppage time.

Kizzi secured the U’s back-to-back league wins for the first time since New Year’s Day with his third goal in as many games just before the hour.

Lynch pulled off a great fingertip stop to keep Ben Goodliffe from making it four and Boldewijn was denied a first career hat-trick at Lynch’s near post.

