Morgan Feeney earns Carlisle dramatic win at fellow strugglers Oldham

Morgan Feeney’s stoppage-time goal handed Carlisle a potentially priceless 2-1 victory at relegation rivals Oldham.

Feeney rose highest to head home skipper Callum Guy’s clipped free-kick in what was the last action of the game.

Carlisle have now won all three matches since boss Paul Simpson returned to the club.

The visitors went close early on when an unmarked Omari Patrick headed wastefully over from Jack Armer’s cross.

Davis Keillor-Dunn then saw a 28th-minute penalty parried by Mark Howard after Dynel Simeu had handled Nicky Adams’ cross.

The rebound fell to Dylan Bahamboula but his effort trickled just wide.

Oldham struck deep into first-half added time.

After Carlisle’s Jon Mellish headed Adams’ cross against a post, Jordan Clarke crossed the loose ball in for Hallam Hope, who stabbed home from close range.

Carlisle levelled soon after the restart when Patrick confidently converted Kristian Dennis’ through-ball.

Keillor-Dunn headed wastefully over late on before Feeney’s last-gasp strike at the other end condemned Oldham to a first defeat in eight games.