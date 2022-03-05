Theo Archibald’s late goal rescues a point for Leyton Orient against Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Theo Archibald grabbed a late equaliser to earn Leyton Orient a 2-2 draw with Stevenage in the Sky Bet League Two relegation scrap at Brisbane Road.

The on-loan Lincoln player unleashed a superbly-struck drive to salvage a point for his side in the fourth minute of added time and deny Stevenage victory.

Luke Prosser opened the scoring for the visitors on 24 minutes when he rose unchallenged to nod a Luke O’Neill cross into the net.

Ruel Sotiriou levelled for the home side six minutes later when he latched onto a Darren Pratley pass to power home a left-footed drive – Orient’s first home goal in seven games despite vehement claims for offside by Stevenage.

But their relief was short-lived, as Stevenage restored their lead in the 33rd minute when a drop-kick from goalkeeper Christy Pym bounced kindly for Luke Norris to volley home.

The home side enjoyed the greater possession after the break and Harry Smith and Paul Smyth both drew comfortable saves from Pym.

They lacked the necessary firepower to extend a well-organised Boro defence, until Archibald’s superb late strike.