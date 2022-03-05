Solihull hit back for point at home to struggling King’s Lynn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vanarama National League play-off hopefuls Solihull Moors fought back from two goals behind to rescue a point at home to lowly King’s Lynn.

The visitors look set for the drop and will see this as two points lost after Malachi Linton and Luis Fernandez struck – only for Alex Gudger and a late Callum Howe effort to secure a 2-2 draw for Solihull.

King’s Lynn hit the front with just 10 minutes on the clock as Linton put the strugglers ahead at Damson Park.

Fernandez doubled the lead shortly after half-time as he tapped in from close range.

The hosts were back in it on the hour as Gudger finished from a deflected a corner, with Howe’s header two minutes from time seeing the sides share the spoils.