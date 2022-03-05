Crawley held in goalless stalemate by relegation-threatened Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crawley held in goalless stalemate by relegation-threatened Scunthorpe

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.37pm
The spoils were shared at the People’s Pension Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
The spoils were shared at the People’s Pension Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Relegation-threatened Scunthorpe ended a run of five successive away defeats with a goalless League Two draw at Crawley as the hosts claimed their first home clean sheet for over six months.

Crawley’s poor home form has now seen them win only two of their last dozen games before their own fans, while Scunthorpe’s point does little to aid their increasingly-desperate battle against the drop as they remain bottom of the table with 11 matches left.

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill made six changes and went into the game demanding a reaction from his side after admitting they “let everyone down” in last Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing at Sutton.

The Iron almost went behind in only the 11th minute when skipper George Francomb shot over after Jack Powell and Ashley Nadesan had combined.

Crawley had a penalty appeal waved away after a header by Nadesan appeared to strike a defender on the arm after Will Ferry’s cross.

Scunthorpe goalkeeper Rory Watson came out of his area to thwart Nadesan on the stroke of half-time having earlier denied the on-loan Isaac Hutchinson after Nadesan’s cross.

Crawley’s veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris kept his side on level terms 12 minutes after the break by turning over a goal- bound drive from Hayden Hackney.

The Reds were denied at the other end when Hutchinson’s shot was deflected wide by Watson.

Crawley substitute Archie Davies had a low shot saved in the 82nd minute as the Reds struggled for openings.

Nadesan forced Watson to parry his shot with two minutes remaining and wastefully put the rebound over the crossbar as the spoils were shared.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier