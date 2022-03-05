Ten-man MK Dons come from behind to beat leaders Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ten-man MK Dons come from behind to beat leaders Rotherham

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.39pm
Mo Eisa, right. celebrates his goal in MK Dons’ win at Rotherham (PA)
Mo Eisa, right. celebrates his goal in MK Dons’ win at Rotherham (PA)

Two goals in as many minutes completed an amazing turnaround as 10-man MK Dons won 2-1 at promotion rivals Rotherham.

The visitors, who played for most of the game a man down after Dan Harvie’s straight red card, managed to turn the game in their favour and close the gap on Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham to seven points.

The Dons should have been ahead in the opening minute but Troy Parrott was foiled one-on-one by Josh Vickers.

Rotherham went ahead in the 25th minutes after Hardie pushed over Chiedozie Ogbene, before Dan Barlaser smashed home from the spot.

The visitors were level in the 57th minute out of nothing with Harry Darling, from Dean Lewington’s header, at the back post to guide the ball perfectly into the far corner.

The visitors stunned the hosts again in the 59th minute with Eisa finishing off clinically from David Kasumu’s ball.

Michael Smith was inches away from equalising with a flicked effort from Ben Wiles’ cross, then with a more powerful strike following Ogbene’s run and centre.

