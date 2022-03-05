Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby against Woking By Press Association March 5 2022, 5.41pm Grimsby beat Woking at Blundell Park (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Grimsby a third consecutive victory in a 1-0 win against Woking. Grimsby came close to the opener 14 minutes in when Luke Waterfall’s header hit the post and Erico Sousa’s follow-up shot was cleared off the line by Moussa Diarra. Woking then had a chance just after the half-hour mark – Inih Effiong testing goalkeeper Max Crocombe by forcing him into a save at his near post. Tristan Abrahams nearly found the net in the second half, but his effort was pushed away by Craig Ross. The match was eventually settled deep into stoppage time when Dieseruvwe poked home an Abrahams cross. The Mariners move just outside the National League play-off places into eighth, while Woking drop to 18th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Two goals from John McAtee help Grimsby ease to victory against lowly Aldershot Luke Waterfall nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby at Notts County Ollie Palmer scores Wrexham winner on debut against Grimsby Inih Effiong at the double as Woking prolong Dover’s wait for a win