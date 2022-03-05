Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby against Woking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby against Woking

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.41pm
Grimsby beat Woking at Blundell Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grimsby beat Woking at Blundell Park (Richard Sellers/PA)

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Grimsby a third consecutive victory in a 1-0 win against Woking.

Grimsby came close to the opener 14 minutes in when Luke Waterfall’s header hit the post and Erico Sousa’s follow-up shot was cleared off the line by Moussa Diarra.

Woking then had a chance just after the half-hour mark – Inih Effiong testing goalkeeper Max Crocombe by forcing him into a save at his near post.

Tristan Abrahams nearly found the net in the second half, but his effort was pushed away by Craig Ross.

The match was eventually settled deep into stoppage time when Dieseruvwe poked home an Abrahams cross.

The Mariners move just outside the National League play-off places into eighth, while Woking drop to 18th.

