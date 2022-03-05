Donervon Daniels scores first Walsall goal to deny Barrow victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Donervon Daniels’ first goal for the club earned Walsall a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw with relegation-threatened Barrow.

Daniels, who had not scored since netting for Luton in January 2020, headed in Emmanuel Osadebe’s 65th-minute free-kick.

His equaliser denied Mark Cooper’s Cumbrians a first home league win since December 11.

John Rooney, brother of Derby boss Wayne, gave the Bluebirds hope of three points 10 minutes before half-time – Barrow’s first goal in four games.

Rooney, back at Holker Street for a second spell, curled in a low right-footed finish from the edge of the area.

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn suffered defeat on his previous visit to Barrow last September when he was in charge of Newport.

And when George Miller squandered a great chance after 55 minutes, Flynn must have thought history might repeat itself until Daniels stepped in.

Barrow are two points and one place above the relegation zone while Walsall’s revival since Flynn took charge sees them in 16th, nine points clear of danger.