Barnet hit Dover for six By Press Association March 5 2022, 5.49pm Reece Grego-Cox scored twice for Barnet (John Walton/PA). Adam Marriott and and Reece Grego-Cox both scored twice as Barnet returned to winning ways with a 6-0 thumping of Dover. The hosts ended a five-match winless run as they struck five times in the second half against the National League's bottom side. They took the lead after six minutes when Marriott found Grego-Cox, who smashed a shot into the corner of the net from distance. Marriott headed in the second in the 52nd minute and then added a third just three minutes later, nodding home a rebound from Grego-Cox's initial shot. Barnet were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute, but Ephron Mason-Clark's spot-kick was saved by Adam Parkes. Reiss Greenidge, however, did score a fourth 10 minutes later. Grego-Cox then headed home his second goal of the game in the 86th minute and Sam Woods added a sixth from the edge of the area in stoppage time to complete a comprehensive win.