Lee Bradbury gets off to winning start as Eastleigh ease past Wealdstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lee Bradbury gets off to winning start as Eastleigh ease past Wealdstone

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 5.51pm
Eastleigh eased past Wealdstone on Saturday afternoon (Nigel French/PA)
Eastleigh eased past Wealdstone on Saturday afternoon (Nigel French/PA)

Eastleigh got off to a winning start under new manager Lee Bradbury as they claimed a comfortable 4-1 National League victory over Wealdstone.

The result was Eastleigh’s first win in 12 games in all competitions and they remain 14th in the table, while Wealdstone sit 10 points above the relegation zone.

The Spitfires took the lead 10 minutes in when Danny Whitehall curled a free-kick over the wall and past George Wickens.

Ryan Hill scored after 52 minutes, chipping the ball over Wickens to double the lead but Stones then pulled one back – six minutes later – when Aaron Henry found Charles Clayden, who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

The hosts restored their two-goal lead five minutes later through Tom Broadbent, who headed home a corner from Harry Pritchard.

Danny Hollands added a fourth for the Spitfires in the 67th minute, dipping the ball over Wickens from a short corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier