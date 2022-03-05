Bromley held to goalless stalemate by 10-man Torquay By Press Association March 5 2022, 5.53pm Gary Johnson saw his 10 men of Torquay hold on for a point at home to Bromley (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley kept alive their hopes of reaching the Vanarama National League play-offs after a battling goalless draw at 10-man Torquay. Andy Woodman’s side remain winless in four league games but are just a point behind seventh-placed Notts County in the table. However, the visitors will see this as a missed opportunity to pick up a first victory since January 29 after Joe Lewis was sent off in the first half. The Torquay defender was shown a straight red card for pulling back George Alexander when the Bromley man was through on goal. Bromley could not make their numerical advantage count as Luke Coulson missed a late chance to steal all three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Torquay need late leveller to avoid defeat at lowly Wealdstone Ten-man Halifax get the point at Notts County Bromley twice come from behind to earn a point at Weymouth Boreham Wood drop points at Torquay