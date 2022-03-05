Five-star Cove Rangers stay clear at League One summit with Peterhead win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five-star Cove Rangers stay clear at League One summit with Peterhead win

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 6.03pm
Mitch Megginson scored twice for the leaders (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Mitch Megginson scored twice for the leaders (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Cove Rangers remain five points clear at the top of Scottish League One after a 5-2 win over Peterhead.

Rory McAllister fired the home side in front from the penalty spot after just eight minutes and Mitch Megginson made it 2-0 just two minutes later before Hamish Ritchie reduced the deficit on the quarter-hour mark in a breathless start to the contest.

Megginson grabbed his second goal of the game to restore Cove’s cushion and a brace from Harry Milne made the game safe before Russell McLean’s late consolation.

Airdrie kept up their pursuit of the leaders with a 2-0 win at Alloa thanks to a brace from Callum Smith, a win which leaves them six points clear of third-placed Montrose.

Montrose, who had Aidan Quinn sent off for a bad foul 20 minutes from time, were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at home to bottom side East Fife.

Queen’s Park are six points behind Montrose in fourth following a 3-0 win at Dumbarton, Luca Connell registering a brace and Louis Longridge also getting on the scoresheet.

Lewis Jamieson scored a last-minute equaliser as Clyde drew 1-1 at home to Falkirk, the visitors having taken a 27th-minute lead through Paul Watson.

