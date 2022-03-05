Five-star Cove Rangers stay clear at League One summit with Peterhead win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers remain five points clear at the top of Scottish League One after a 5-2 win over Peterhead.

Rory McAllister fired the home side in front from the penalty spot after just eight minutes and Mitch Megginson made it 2-0 just two minutes later before Hamish Ritchie reduced the deficit on the quarter-hour mark in a breathless start to the contest.

Megginson grabbed his second goal of the game to restore Cove’s cushion and a brace from Harry Milne made the game safe before Russell McLean’s late consolation.

Airdrie kept up their pursuit of the leaders with a 2-0 win at Alloa thanks to a brace from Callum Smith, a win which leaves them six points clear of third-placed Montrose.

Montrose, who had Aidan Quinn sent off for a bad foul 20 minutes from time, were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at home to bottom side East Fife.

Queen’s Park are six points behind Montrose in fourth following a 3-0 win at Dumbarton, Luca Connell registering a brace and Louis Longridge also getting on the scoresheet.

Lewis Jamieson scored a last-minute equaliser as Clyde drew 1-1 at home to Falkirk, the visitors having taken a 27th-minute lead through Paul Watson.