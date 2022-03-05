Giovanni van Bronckhorst pleased with Rangers’ persistence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst pleased with Rangers’ persistence

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 6.09pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers side defeated Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Rangers for their second-half improvement after they eventually ground down Aberdeen to claim a vital three points in the cinch Premiership title race.

The Ibrox side struggled in the first half against a Dons side who looked confident and well organised.

The hosts cranked things up after the break and substitute Kemar Roofe struck the only goal of the game with nine minutes left to take them level at the top of the table with Celtic, who visit Livingston on Sunday.

“It was a game with two faces,” said with manager Van Bronckhorst. “It had two different halves.

“In the first half, Aberdeen gave us a big challenge, they played well, had a lot of duels and it was not easy for us to build and find the right solutions. We were on the ball but not able to pass it forward like we normally do.

“Second half it was a different game, we had a better tempo like we normally have, we stretched the pitch, we passed better and played forward when we could. We were just waiting for the goal and fortunately the goal gave us the three points that we need.

“I said to the players that a game lasts 90 minutes and if you score within 90 minutes and extra time you win games.”

Jim Goodwin is still waiting for his first win after four games as Aberdeen manager, but he felt his side were worthy of a draw.

“I am extremely disappointed to take nothing from the game,” he said. “I thought the overall performance merited a point.

“I am not going to say we should have won the game as we didn’t carry enough attacking threat in the final third, but I thought, with the shape and structure defensively, the team were brilliant.

“Joe Lewis only had a couple of shots on target to deal with over 90 minutes, which is great credit to the boys.

“I am extremely disappointed with the goal we conceded, particularly as we defended pretty much every cross that came into the box really well.

“I think we deserved a 0-0. Rangers won’t have enjoyed that 90 minutes as we didn’t make life easy for them.”

Goodwin felt his side should have had a free-kick in the lead-up to Roofe’s goal.

“I cannot let the goal go without talking about the foul on Calvin Ramsay in the build-up,” he said.

“The first cross that comes into the box from James Tavernier, I think it was, Ramsay is at the back post about to head the ball and (Calvin) Bassey pushes him off the pitch.

“I thought that was a simple decision for the referee. From the next passage of play, the ball ends up in the back of our net.”

