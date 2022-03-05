Mark McGhee ‘more than pleased’ as Dundee claim unlikely point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark McGhee ‘more than pleased’ as Dundee claim unlikely point

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 6.29pm
Mark McGhee enjoyed a productive return to Fir Park (Scott Heavey/PA)
Dundee manager Mark McGhee felt his makeshift team showed the spirit they will need to get off the bottom of the league after holding Motherwell to a 1-1 draw at Fir Park.

McGhee was forced to make five changes from Wednesday’s goalless draw with Hibernian amid Covid-19 issues and was without 10 players in total.

But Paul McMullan gave Dundee an early lead following Stephen O’Donnell’s mistake and the visitors were well worth their point following Joe Efford’s 18th-minute equaliser.

With Ian Lawlor joining the injured Adam Legzdins on the sidelines, 20-year-old goalkeeper Harry Sharp was handed his first start in senior football.

McGhee also lost experienced pair Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn to injury and was without any centre-forwards. Midfielder Declan McDaid was given the lone striker’s role on his first appearance since turning out for Falkirk in a loan spell four months ago.

McGhee said: “I think we have to be more than pleased. The young goalie came in, Declan McDaid played up front – not played there and not played since we have been here certainly – and both acquitted themselves very well.

“The others we knew on Friday, but Ian only tested positive this morning. We had to get the young goalie out of his bed and tell him to bring his gloves. I was delighted for him.

“I had hoped that Wednesday would give us a foothold and we could start building. Then you lose five players who started.

“But I think this performance has continued from that.”

Dundee remain bottom of the table, one point behind St Johnstone, who also got a point away against Hibernian.

“There’s a hard road ahead, but we’ve shown in this game that we’re up to it,” McGhee said.

“They can take pride in themselves. After a terrible result against Livingston they have rolled up their sleeves and given two solid performances.”

Motherwell have now gone 10 league games without victory and not opened the scoring in any match since Boxing Day.

This result saw them slip to eighth, but they are only outside the top six on goal difference.

Manager Graham Alexander said: “All the things were there for us, but you have to start well and we started in terrible fashion. Honestly, the goal was so poor.

“It changes momentum, gets our crowd edgy, gets us edgy, makes them puff their chests out and feel better about themselves.

“We responded well and got the goal and we should have then really stamped our authority on the game, but I don’t think we did that.

“We did it in spells here and there, but we never had enough sustained pressure or quality in the final third to get that winning goal.

“It is a missed opportunity, 100 per cent.

“But, amazingly enough, that opportunity is still there for us because of results elsewhere, and that’s what we have got to focus on.”

