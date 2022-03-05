Robbie Neilson rues mounting injuries that hindered Hearts in Dundee United draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Neilson rues mounting injuries that hindered Hearts in Dundee United draw

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 6.33pm
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts are injury hit (Jane Barlow/PA)
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts are injury hit (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admitted in 25 years in football he had never experienced anything like the catalogue of injuries that decimated his team during Saturday’s cinch Premiership draw with Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Jam Tarts had to make five changes because of injuries during the pulsating 2-2 match with Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Devlin, Alex Cochrane, John Souttar and Nate Atkinson all having to be replaced with another substitute Josh Ginnelly also struggling at the end of the contest.

Hearts took an early lead through Liam Boyce but United equalised thanks to Liam Smith before making it 2-1 with a Nicky Clark penalty.

The Edinburgh side salvaged a draw near the end with a Craig Halkett header and Neilson admitted he was relatively happy with a point considering all the enforced changes to his line-up.

He said: “I’ve never been involved in something like this in my 25 years in football. It was unbelievable. We started the game really well and then we got injury after injury after injury.

“For us to fight back and get a point, I’m delighted. The whole continuity of the team altered.

“Andy Halliday came on, started at right-back then right wing-back, left-back, left wing-back, central midfield. Boycie was the same, moving everywhere. Peter Haring dropped to centre-half.

“Every sub was an injury. Gary came off then we had to put a defender on.

“It made it difficult but we know how we have to play. We did all right, but not enough to win the game.

“There were that many changes but we dug out a point. We’ve got seven points from a tough week.”

Meanwhile, Tannadice assistant boss Liam Fox admitted United were disappointed to only draw after taking the lead against Hearts.

The result was a blow to the Tangerines’ hopes of a top-six finish as they slipped down to seventh.

However, Fox insisted it would be a test of nerve between now and the end of the season.

He said: “We are disappointed. You have to give Hearts respect because they are the third best team in the country and have some great players.

“But when you are ahead in a game and don’t see it out, especially from a set-piece, you have to feel disappointment.

“It’s shoot-out football between now and the end of the season, it’s so tight.

“If we can get the same attitude and application we have had in the past, we’ll give ourselves a good chance.

“But there are plenty of other teams in the same position who will be thinking the same.”

