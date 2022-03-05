Gary Rowett full of praise for Millwall’s stand-in skipper Jake Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Rowett full of praise for Millwall’s stand-in skipper Jake Cooper

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 6.33pm
Gary Rowett was pleased with Jake Cooper’s contribution (Richard Sellers/PA)
Millwall manager Gary Rowett praised the all-round contribution of stand-in skipper and matchwinner Jake Cooper following the 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at struggling Reading.

Central defender Cooper, a former Reading academy graduate, headed home the only goal of the game in the 37th minute from a Jed Wallace corner.

Although Reading dominated much of the second half, the Millwall defence held firm to secure a fifth successive victory.

The Lions are now only three points away from the play-off spots.

“It was a good delivery from Jed Wallace and Jake rises highest against his old club,” Rowett said.

“It was a great header and he’s scored a few of them in recent weeks. He’s been invaluable to us.

“I thought he was excellent today. As our captain, he gave a real leadership performance. And to cap it all with a goal that wins us the game was really nice.”

Rowett added: “It’s the Championship and sometimes you have to find different ways to win.

“And in this little run that we’re on, we’ve certainly done that.

“At times today, there were certain areas where we just had to dig it out and defend well in an organised manner.

“We knew that Reading would be compact defensively in the first half but we moved the ball quite well up until the final third.

“They looked dangerous on a couple of transitions through (John) Swift and (Lucas) Joao, but that was about it. It was really just the final pass for us.

“In the second half, we had a couple of good moments early on but didn’t quite pass the ball well enough after that.

“Reading were always going to throw a bit of caution to the wind but I don’t think we had too many problems.

“You have to see those moments out, which we did, and it’s another big win for us.”

After Derby’s 2-0 win over Barnsley, Reading now lie just five points clear of the drop zone.

“Yes, we had plenty of the ball, but we lacked that little bit of quality in the last third,” said Reading’s first-team coach Michael Gilkes.

“From a performance point of view, I think it was really positive. But we struggled to break down Millwall in the most crucial part, which is in their goal.

“One of Millwall’s strengths is their set-pieces. They had seven opportunities today and six of them were from set-pieces.

“They had one shot that led to the corner that then led to the goal. They are extremely good at that.

“Cooper is a threat in both boxes, as we knew, and we had prepared as best we could. But that was the difference today.”

Gilkes, deputising for interim manager Paul Ince at the post-match press conference, added: “It just didn’t go right for us today.

“Some of the chances that we had, we didn’t take advantage of. But I’m sure that there will be games coming up when we will take advantage of them.

“We needed that little bit of detail in the final third. In the end, we just didn’t have enough to open them up.

“To be fair, though, Millwall are a defensively very good side. They’re very consistent in what they do and very hard to break down.”

